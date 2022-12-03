UrduPoint.com

Free Eye Camp Being Organized By Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem From Sunday

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Free eye camp being organized by Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem from Sunday

A free two-day eye camp is being organized by the Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Sindh in collaboration with the Society for the Prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi, from December 04, 2022 to December 05 in Government Boys High School, Waleed, Larkana city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A free two-day eye camp is being organized by the Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Sindh in collaboration with the Society for the Prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi, from December 04, 2022 to December 05 in Government Boys High school, Waleed, Larkana city.

A team of doctors of Karachi along-with paramedics will perform free surgical operations and eye treatments, besides free distributing of Lenses and medicines among deserving and needy patients. The camp will continue for two days.

Youth Abbasi-Kalhora Social Welfare Association Larkana district and Al-Abbas Scouts Open Group Larkana have extended also their cooperation in organizing the eye camp at Government Boys High School, Waleed, Larkana city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cure Larkana December From Government

Recent Stories

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

29 minutes ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

29 minutes ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

42 minutes ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

42 minutes ago
 Golf: South African Open scores

Golf: South African Open scores

42 minutes ago
 Dutch masters end American dream to reach World Cu ..

Dutch masters end American dream to reach World Cup quarter-finals

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.