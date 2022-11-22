UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Camps Held For Charsadda Flood Victims

Published November 22, 2022

Free medical camps held for Charsadda flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Lilsail Wal Mehroom Foundation and Habib Physiotherapy Complex Peshawar on Tuesday arranged a free medical camp in remote areas of Charsadda including Loanda, and Nisatta.

A team of medical professionals examined 570 patients and provided them free medicines.

Doctors also distributed free medicines among flood affected people of the area.

Similarly, free medical camp was also held for flood victims in Shabar and Agra localities. A total of 469 patients were provided free medicines.

Locals appreciated these efforts and suggested more camps to facilitate people who are suffering from various ailments and unable to afford treatment expenses.

