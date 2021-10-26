Free of cost Heart Bypass Surgery started at NICVD Larkana

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has achieved another milestone to start free of cost heart bypass surgery at NICVD Larkana on Tuesday, when cardiac surgeon of NICVD Dr Ali Raza Mangi along with anesthesiologist Assistant Professor Kamal Kumar performed, open heart surgery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has achieved another milestone to start free of cost heart bypass surgery at NICVD Larkana on Tuesday, when cardiac surgeon of NICVD Dr Ali Raza Mangi along with anesthesiologist Assistant Professor Kamal Kumar performed, open heart surgery.

Larkana is the first city in the interior of Sindh to have a satellite NICVD center where facilities of angioplasty and angiography as well as cardiac OPD are available and it became the fourth city of Sindh after NICVD Karachi, Sukkur and Tando Muhammad Khan to have the facility of open heart surgery, said the statement released here.

Congratulating team NICVD, the Executive Director NICVD Prof. Nadeem Qamar said the facility of open heart surgery at the NICVD Satellite Center in Larkana, which is a historic day for the people of Larkana and entire Sindh.

Earlier, people had to travel to Karachi for even cardiac OPDs and other smaller issues related to heart but now we have established Satellite Centers in9 cities of Sindh, which have been providing state-of-the-art cardiac treatment to patients at their doorstep, totally free of cost.

Dr Ali Raza Mangi said that the patient operated at the NICVD Larkana is stable and recovering, he said the patient when told that he would be operated upon near to his abode was overwhelmed with joy. He further added the people of Larkana and adjoining areas are jubilant over the successful bypass surgery in an area closeby.