UrduPoint.com

Free Of Cost Heart Bypass Surgery Started At NICVD Larkana

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:14 PM

Free of cost Heart Bypass Surgery started at NICVD Larkana

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has achieved another milestone to start free of cost heart bypass surgery at NICVD Larkana on Tuesday, when cardiac surgeon of NICVD Dr Ali Raza Mangi along with anesthesiologist Assistant Professor Kamal Kumar performed, open heart surgery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has achieved another milestone to start free of cost heart bypass surgery at NICVD Larkana on Tuesday, when cardiac surgeon of NICVD Dr Ali Raza Mangi along with anesthesiologist Assistant Professor Kamal Kumar performed, open heart surgery.

Larkana is the first city in the interior of Sindh to have a satellite NICVD center where facilities of angioplasty and angiography as well as cardiac OPD are available and it became the fourth city of Sindh after NICVD Karachi, Sukkur and Tando Muhammad Khan to have the facility of open heart surgery, said the statement released here.

Congratulating team NICVD, the Executive Director NICVD Prof. Nadeem Qamar said the facility of open heart surgery at the NICVD Satellite Center in Larkana, which is a historic day for the people of Larkana and entire Sindh.

Earlier, people had to travel to Karachi for even cardiac OPDs and other smaller issues related to heart but now we have established Satellite Centers in9 cities of Sindh, which have been providing state-of-the-art cardiac treatment to patients at their doorstep, totally free of cost.

Dr Ali Raza Mangi said that the patient operated at the NICVD Larkana is stable and recovering, he said the patient when told that he would be operated upon near to his abode was overwhelmed with joy. He further added the people of Larkana and adjoining areas are jubilant over the successful bypass surgery in an area closeby.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sukkur Larkana Tando Muhammad Khan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FNC participates in presidential elections in Uzbe ..

FNC participates in presidential elections in Uzbekistan as observer

42 seconds ago
 PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country ..

PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's diverse delegations to participate at C ..

Pakistan's diverse delegations to participate at COP-26: Dr Abid Suleri

1 minute ago
 AJK government to utilize all resources for freedo ..

AJK government to utilize all resources for freedom of IIOJK

6 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, F&amp;B Manufacturers Group advance ..

Khalifa Fund, F&amp;B Manufacturers Group advance 4 new innovative projects towa ..

16 minutes ago
 Int'l community should take cognizance of Indian a ..

Int'l community should take cognizance of Indian atrocities in IIOJK: Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.