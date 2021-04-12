FS&HFA Set Up "Emergency Response Unit" To Ensure Quality Food Items

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halaal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Monday has set up a special "Emergency Response Unit" to formulate a comprehensive action plan to further intensify crackdowns against food adulteration during Holy month of Ramadan to ensure safe and quality food items to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halaal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Monday has set up a special "Emergency Response Unit" to formulate a comprehensive action plan to further intensify crackdowns against food adulteration during Holy month of Ramadan to ensure safe and quality food items to people.

According to Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the authority has set up a special "Emergency Response Unit" for Ramadan, for which a total of 29 teams comprised of Assistant Directors Food Safety and Food Safety Officers would perform their duties during Ramadan in 22 districts of the province. He added, teams would work in three shifts so that those involved in adulteration could be made accountable.

The Director General said the general public could also register their complaints regarding unhygienic conditions of food items, outlets and such premises with the authority.

DG Food Safety Authority said all the teams have been provided with rapid testing kits through which the teams would analyze the quality of food items on the spot. Similarly, the quality of various food items would also be checked in the food testing lab.

Shah Rukh Ali Khan said the Authority in the last three months has conducted massive operations against food adulteration specifically targeting factories of fake beverages, substandard spices,ice cream and snacks. He said the authority had made a total of 39,688 Inspections of food-related businesses across the province during which fines of around Rs. 12 million were imposed.

During the operations, 6,500 businesses were sealed and 154000kgs of unhealthy food items were discarded.