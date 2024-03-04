FTO Committed To Address Complaints Of Taxpayers: Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mahmood Jah Monday said that Federal Tax Ombudsman Office was committed to facilitate taxpayers in order to improve business friendly environment in the country.
Addressing a ceremony at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that complaints pertaining to FBR taxes were being resolved as early as possible. The access to Ombudsman Office is very easy.
He said that some sub-judice cases were pending for years and depending upon nature, were also processed. FTO is offering equal facility either small businessmen or giants, he added.
Quoting example of a single minor complain, the FTO has resolved not only that particular complain but also resolved the same problem faced by 1.4 million taxpayers, he hinted.
Asif Jah informed that billions of rupees were refunded to the taxpayers. He maintained that FTO was taking every possible steps to provide maximum facilitation.
He urged businessmen and others to file complaints in case of any concern. It will not only facilitate them but also lead to benefit to many other people, he maintained.
He stated that FBR was bound to follow orders to FTO. In case any officer did not follow the order, then he was punished. He also informed that the department had resolved over 94 percent complaints of people during last year.
On this occasion, President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rashid Iqbal, Officers from RTO Office, Customs Department, Lawyers and many others were also present.
