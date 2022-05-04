Funeral prayers offered of 6-year-old boy, killed in a aerial firing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of one six-year-old boy Mashood Khan who was killed in aerial firing was offered at Hayatabad Phase-6 on Wednesday.

Mashood was the only brother of three sisters who was born 28 years later of his three sisters, his uncle Haji Zubair told media men.

It is worth mentioning here that due to aerial firing on moon night in Peshawar six-year-old Mashood Khan of Hayatabad was hit by stray bullet in his head.

He was taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital but after 30 long hours on ventilator, doctors declared Mashood as dead.

His Uncle Haji Zubair said that the mother of Mashood is so upset with other family members.

Earlier, Mashood funeral was largely attended by people from different walks of life including his relatives and later on the people largely condemned the incident.

Police also made announcements regarding dealing with those involved in such aerial firing but it happens every year, killing innocent people.

The police in the provincial capital and other districts of the province have failed to bring an end to the menace of celebratory firing in weddings and other festive occasions as the practice continues to claim lives.

A campaign was carried out in Peshawar and other cities of the province recently to bring an end to aerial firing in weddings and other festive occasions. Banners and hoardings were displayed as part of the campaign.

However, thousands of shots are fired on the weekends, and even weekdays, in weddings and other celebrations.

Haji Zubair told media men that banned should be imposed on sale of cartages and others arms to curb the aerial firing besides immediate trials of the same person through Anti-Terrorists courts.

He said even after the death of Mashood, aerial firing in almost all parts of the provincial capital continued throughout Saturday night on Chand raat.

"Even in urban Gulberg, which is located close to the Cantonment, we hear thousands of rounds being fired every night, especially on weekends. I have asked my kids to remain indoors as three bullets landed in our courtyard on different occasions in recent months," said a Gulberg resident Nisar Khan.