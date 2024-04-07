Open Menu

FWMC Cleanliness Plan For Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FWMC cleanliness plan for Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has made a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad in a statement here on Sunday that leave of entire FWMC field staff have been cancelled to ensure proper cleanliness across the city including sites of Eid congregations.

He said that there were 758 mosques which fall in the domain FWMC and the company would ensure cleanliness in the routes of these mosques also. He said that the Eidgah would be washed in addition to sprinkling anti-germ sprays at important intersections and roads.

He said that FWMC staff would start cleanliness from the moon night and it would continue till Maru. The complaint cell of the company has been activated and the people could contact it through 1139 during Eid days, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Sunday From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

18 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

18 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

19 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

19 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

19 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

20 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

20 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan