FWMC cleanliness plan for Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has made a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad in a statement here on Sunday that leave of entire FWMC field staff have been cancelled to ensure proper cleanliness across the city including sites of Eid congregations.

He said that there were 758 mosques which fall in the domain FWMC and the company would ensure cleanliness in the routes of these mosques also. He said that the Eidgah would be washed in addition to sprinkling anti-germ sprays at important intersections and roads.

He said that FWMC staff would start cleanliness from the moon night and it would continue till Maru. The complaint cell of the company has been activated and the people could contact it through 1139 during Eid days, he added.