FWMC Cleanliness Plan For Eid
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has made a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Fitr.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad in a statement here on Sunday that leave of entire FWMC field staff have been cancelled to ensure proper cleanliness across the city including sites of Eid congregations.
He said that there were 758 mosques which fall in the domain FWMC and the company would ensure cleanliness in the routes of these mosques also. He said that the Eidgah would be washed in addition to sprinkling anti-germ sprays at important intersections and roads.
He said that FWMC staff would start cleanliness from the moon night and it would continue till Maru. The complaint cell of the company has been activated and the people could contact it through 1139 during Eid days, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Health Day observed8 minutes ago
-
Wildlife dept launches crackdown on illegal sale of birds, animals8 minutes ago
-
Two officers of Mineral Deptt suspended for stone theft8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to take oath after Eid-ul-Fitr: Shahid Rind8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects work on new block of BISE8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four dangerous dacoits, seize valuables8 minutes ago
-
21 dead, 1587 injured in 1430 RTCs in Punjab18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands firm to defend its sovereignty: Khawaja Asif18 minutes ago
-
Temperature increases in provincial metropolis18 minutes ago
-
Minister detects illegal sand and stone mining in DG Khan18 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against hoarders continues across country18 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in IIOJK28 minutes ago