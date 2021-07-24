UrduPoint.com
FWMC Starts Mechanical Washing Of Roads

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

FWMC starts mechanical washing of roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has started mechanical washing of roads after completion of cleanliness operation.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan inaugurated the operation outside Crescent Ground while General Manager (GM) Operation Col. (Retired) Ammad Gill and others were also present on the occasion.

The CEO said that the stains of the blood of sacrificial animals and their waste material would be washed by using various chemicals through heavy machines.

He said that cleanliness operation on Eidul Azha has been completed successfully. He said that the citizens have highly appreciated the performance of FWMC which is a great achievement of the company.

Rewards would also be given to waste workers of the company.

The CEO informed that washing operation would be completed within two days under a phased manner.

He further informed that waste workers of FWMC lifted 19299 ton waste of sacrificial animals during three days of Eidul Azha.

He told that on first day 7489 tons waste material was removed and dumped while 6043 tons waste was lifted on second day and 5768 tons waste on third day.

The FWMC received 6318 complaints of the public which were resolved and feedback was also taken from the complainants and they were found satisfactory, he added.

