UrduPoint.com

Gandapur Felicitates Sardar Abdul Qayyum On His Election As AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Gandapur felicitates Sardar Abdul Qayyum on his election as AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday felicitated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on his election as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister.

Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI) candidate Qayyum Niazi was elected as the new prime minister for the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir by a comfortable margin.

In a news release, Gandapur said Niazi being a seasoned politician would play a vitol role in implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in AJK.

He hoped that the new AJK prime minister would further strengthen the struggle of right of self-determination for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandapur said the Federal government would soon launch a mega development package to end deprivations of AJK people.

Related Topics

Election Assembly India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing ..

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing Committee on Economic and Sus ..

27 seconds ago
 MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy ..

MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy to facilitate investment in s ..

5 minutes ago
 Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywar ..

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

18 minutes ago
 Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

36 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

48 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany ..

World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.