Gandapur felicitates Sardar Abdul Qayyum on his election as AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday felicitated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on his election as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister.

Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI) candidate Qayyum Niazi was elected as the new prime minister for the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir by a comfortable margin.

In a news release, Gandapur said Niazi being a seasoned politician would play a vitol role in implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in AJK.

He hoped that the new AJK prime minister would further strengthen the struggle of right of self-determination for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandapur said the Federal government would soon launch a mega development package to end deprivations of AJK people.