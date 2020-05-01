UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gandapur Urges World To Protect Rights Of Indian Muslims, People Of IOJ&K

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:19 PM

Gandapur urges world to protect rights of Indian Muslims, people of IOJ&K

Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday urged the world community to come forward for protection of rights of Indian Muslims and the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday urged the world community to come forward for protection of rights of Indian Muslims and the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, he said the so-called secular face of India stands exposed before the international community.

The Minister said the international media was exposing the extremist face of India. He said India is now being recognized in the world as a Hindu extremist country.

He said that with each passing day, India is touching dangerous level of extremism.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Muslim Media

Recent Stories

US, Senegalese Generals Discuss Upcoming Military ..

9 seconds ago

Hearings in MH17 Crash Case to Resume on June 8 - ..

10 seconds ago

FIEDMC chairman presents CM Rs 4m cheque for coron ..

56 seconds ago

China Road and Bridge Corporation donates medical ..

57 seconds ago

OPEC Conference President Calls on Oil Producers t ..

1 minute ago

Federal Govt opts for smart lockdown to save daily ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.