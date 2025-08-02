Gang leader killed in police encounter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A gang leader was killed in an encounter with police in the rural area of Jhalareen.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation targeted the Kalla Khark Gang, known for its involvement in multiple heinous crimes including three murders, armed robbery, and attempt to murder. The gang had long been a cause of fear in the region.

As the police approached the hideout, gang members opened indiscriminate fire, prompting officers to retaliate in self-defence.

During the crossfire, the gang’s ringleader Allah Ditta alias Kalla Khark sustained injuries. He was taken into custody but he succumbed to his wounds on the route to a hospital, the spokesperson said.

Two of his accomplices managed to flee under the cover of darkness. A search operation was underway to apprehend the fugitives.

Police sources revealed that Kalla Khark was a wanted fugitive in at least seven serious criminal cases and had been declared a proclaimed offender in three murder cases.

