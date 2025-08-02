Over 1.6 mln children forced into labour in Sindh: Survey reveals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The first comprehensive child labour survey conducted in Sindh after 28 years, has uncovered alarming data which revealed that over 1.6 million children aged 5 to 17 are currently engaged in various forms of labour across the province, many in dangerous and exploitative environments.

According to official statement, Sindh Child Labour Survey 2022-24 conducted by Sindh Labour Department with technical assistance from UNICEF and the Bureau of Statistics, stated that 50.4 percent of working children between ages 10 and 17 are exposed to hazardous conditions including excessive working hours, extreme weather, and unsafe tools and machinery.

Director General Labour Sindh Muhammad Ali Shah, who led the project stated that the report has been submitted to the provincial government for action. He noted a significant decline in child labour compared to the 1996 national baseline — nearly 50 percent lower — but emphasized that the numbers are still deeply concerning.

As per the findings, school attendance among working children is just 40.6 percent, in contrast to 70.5 percent among non-working children. Educational participation drops significantly with age, particularly among girls aged 14 to 17, who also shoulder the bulk of household chores — averaging 13.

9 hours of unpaid domestic work per week. This, the report says, contributes heavily to school dropout rates.

District-level data shows wide disparities. Qambar Shahdadkot tops the list with a child labour prevalence of 30.8 percent, followed by Tharparkar at 29 percent, Tando Muhammad Khan at 20.3 percent, and Shikarpur at 20.2 percent. Karachi has the lowest rate, at just 2.38 percent.

The report also draws a strong correlation between poverty and child labour. In the poorest households, 33.7 percent reported having at least one child engaged in work. Mental health is another area of concern — 20.1 percent of children in labour reported symptoms of depression, nearly twice the rate among their non-working peers.

DG Labour Muhammad Ali Shah stressed the need for immediate policy response and expanded social protection to address the root causes of child labour. “This report should serve as a roadmap for urgent intervention to protect vulnerable children and secure their right to education and a safer future,” he said.