Over 1.6 Mln Children Forced Into Labour In Sindh: Survey Reveals
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The first comprehensive child labour survey conducted in Sindh after 28 years, has uncovered alarming data which revealed that over 1.6 million children aged 5 to 17 are currently engaged in various forms of labour across the province, many in dangerous and exploitative environments.
According to official statement, Sindh Child Labour Survey 2022-24 conducted by Sindh Labour Department with technical assistance from UNICEF and the Bureau of Statistics, stated that 50.4 percent of working children between ages 10 and 17 are exposed to hazardous conditions including excessive working hours, extreme weather, and unsafe tools and machinery.
Director General Labour Sindh Muhammad Ali Shah, who led the project stated that the report has been submitted to the provincial government for action. He noted a significant decline in child labour compared to the 1996 national baseline — nearly 50 percent lower — but emphasized that the numbers are still deeply concerning.
As per the findings, school attendance among working children is just 40.6 percent, in contrast to 70.5 percent among non-working children. Educational participation drops significantly with age, particularly among girls aged 14 to 17, who also shoulder the bulk of household chores — averaging 13.
9 hours of unpaid domestic work per week. This, the report says, contributes heavily to school dropout rates.
District-level data shows wide disparities. Qambar Shahdadkot tops the list with a child labour prevalence of 30.8 percent, followed by Tharparkar at 29 percent, Tando Muhammad Khan at 20.3 percent, and Shikarpur at 20.2 percent. Karachi has the lowest rate, at just 2.38 percent.
The report also draws a strong correlation between poverty and child labour. In the poorest households, 33.7 percent reported having at least one child engaged in work. Mental health is another area of concern — 20.1 percent of children in labour reported symptoms of depression, nearly twice the rate among their non-working peers.
DG Labour Muhammad Ali Shah stressed the need for immediate policy response and expanded social protection to address the root causes of child labour. “This report should serve as a roadmap for urgent intervention to protect vulnerable children and secure their right to education and a safer future,” he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..43 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles44 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace12 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal12 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..12 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties12 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away12 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan13 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs13 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million13 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence13 hours ago