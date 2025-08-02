Degree inflation crisis, experts urge focus on skills over credentials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) As Pakistan grapples with rising youth unemployment, education experts warn that the country’s universities are churning out degrees without equipping graduates with the skills required in today’s global job market. The phenomenon, often referred to as "degree inflation," has led to an oversupply of degree holders who struggle to find meaningful employment, both at home and abroad.

Degrees alone are no longer enough,” says Professor Ramzan an education policy analyst, having extensive experience of teaching in foreign universities. “We need to pivot from quantity to quality, producing skilled manpower rather than just graduates. The disconnect between academic instruction and industry demands is widening.”

Employers echo these frustrations. They no longer view degrees as a guarantee of capability or meeting job standards.

Afaq Anjum, Hiring Manager at Nexus Solutions, talking to APP shared a clear preference, “Experience, adaptability, and the ability to learn on the job matter more than academic titles. I value practical skills and a problem-solving mindset over multiple degrees.”

Shehriyar Khalid, Operations Manager at TCS Rawalpindi, echoed the sentiment, “I look for practical skills, project management, and problem-solving ability. A degree is important, but not enough. Fresh thinking and application matter more.” He advised students to focus on building real-world skills.

Many students and fresh graduates express deep frustration at being shut out of the job market, despite years of study. Lacking practical skills, they find their degrees hold little weight in real-world hiring.

“I’ve just completed my degree and thought it would be the beginning of something big,” said Shaista Gul, a recent graduate from Quaid-e-Azam University.

“But there are hardly any opportunities, even internships. Employers want skills and certifications. A degree alone doesn’t make you stand out anymore, it just makes you part of the crowd.”

Mussarat Shazia, a school teacher and concerned parent, told APP, “Earlier, a degree meant hard work. Now, it feels like just a piece of paper. Our children study for years but don’t get the chances they deserve.”

“Having a degree is not enough to get a good job,” said Amna Younas, a BS Mass Communication student, while talking to APP.

“We study for years, mostly from books, but get little practical experience. Employers want hands-on skills now, not just theory.”

As a result, many students are turning to short, skill-focused online courses that offer better job prospects at lower costs, leaving traditional degree holders behind.

Amna Bibi, an MSc Economics graduate, added,

“Credential inflation has made it harder to stand out. Jobs that once needed basic qualifications now demand postgraduates. People end up chasing degrees instead of gaining experience.”

When asked about the same, Muhammad Abdullah, a DAE Civil graduate, remarked, “Degrees are losing value because institutions don’t teach the skills that employers need. Students are now more drawn to practical learning than just theory.”

These voices reveal a harsh truth: in today’s Pakistan, effort and education often don’t lead to opportunity. The problem lies in outdated university curricula, limited internships, poor career guidance, and a job market that favors connections over competence. Degrees no longer guarantee success, not because students lack dedication, but because the system has failed to evolve. Credential inflation isn’t just about devalued education; it reflects wasted talent, delayed futures, and growing hopelessness. Responsibility is shared, universities have resisted change, the government hasn’t built enough skill-focused platforms, and industries continue to hire based on referrals rather than merit. But the crisis is not beyond repair. A strong step forward would be to establish national internship centers offering six months of practical training in workplace tools, ethics, and real-world tasks. At the same time, universities must build active partnerships with industries to ensure students gain relevant exposure before they graduate. Real reform begins when we value skills as much as certificates.

In many developed countries like Germany, Canada, and the UK, universities actively collaborate with industries to close the gap between education and employment. Through structured internships, co-op placements, and campus recruitment drives, students gain hands-on experience during their final semesters. This integration of practical training with academics ensures graduates are job-ready from day one, a model still largely absent in Pakistan’s education landscape.