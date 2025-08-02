People should love their homeland and celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm. DC Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani , has said that under the directives of the Government of Sindh, this event is being held from August 1 to August 14, 2025, to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

He expressed these views while addressing the national flag hoisting ceremony at Government Boys Degree College Larkana on Saturday.

He said that commemorating this day instills patriotism among students and the general public. People should love their homeland and celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm because living nations value their freedom.

On this occasion, Director of Colleges Altaf Hussain Abro said that freedom is a blessing that must be cherished, as living nations always celebrate Independence Day with passion. He emphasized the need to foster love and brotherhood among all. He congratulated everyone on the success of Pakistan in the Maurak e Haq and prayed to Almighty Allah for the prosperity of the country and its people.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner hoisted the national flag in the college building, and the national anthem was played. Slogans such as "Long Live Pakistan Army," "Long Live Pakistan," and "Long Live Quaid-e-Azam" were chanted.

Later, a walk was organized in which the college principal Abdul Waheed, Director of Colleges Altaf Hussain Abro, DEO Primary, Gulbahar Magsi, DO Girls Lecturer, scouts, the Social Welfare Department, students, and members of the general public participated.

After that, the Deputy Commissioner planted trees in the college premises, expressing a commitment to a greener environment.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the college building and the auditorium hall, where the principal gave him a briefing.