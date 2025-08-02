- Home
- Pakistan
- GC University Hyderabad launches Independence Day celebrations under theme ‘Bunyan-ul-Marsous , Ma ..
GC University Hyderabad Launches Independence Day Celebrations Under Theme ‘Bunyan-ul-Marsous , Marka-e-Haq’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Government College University Hyderabad has formally inaugurated a 15-day series of events to commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day under the theme “Bunyan-ul-Marsous and the Marka-e-Haq.”
The programme was finalised in a high-level meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali Arain, who instructed all departments to ensure active student participation infused with a spirit of patriotism.
The celebrations began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Vice Chancellor, attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and administrative staff. Patriotic songs played during the event heightened the nationalistic fervour among the attendees.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Arain said that Independence Day is a powerful reminder of sacrifice, unity, and resilience. “It is the duty of our youth to prepare themselves to serve the country and defend the ideological boundaries of Pakistan,” he remarked. He underscored the importance of remembering the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs, calling it a moral and national responsibility.
On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor also held an interactive session with members of various student societies.
He appreciated their role in organising campus activities and encouraged them to take the lead in fostering national spirit through meaningful contributions during the Independence Day programme.
The celebrations will feature a diverse array of events aimed at promoting national pride and civic awareness. These include awareness seminars, debates, and quiz competitions that engage students with historical and contemporary national themes. Cultural performances such as tableaus and musical presentations will reflect the country’s heritage, while sports competitions aim to promote teamwork and discipline. Community service initiatives led by students are also planned, along with special tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan. In addition, exhibitions of student artwork and creative writing will be held throughout the duration of the festivities.
The programme will continue until August 14, with the overarching goal of instilling patriotism, unity, and a sense of responsibility among the youth.
