Fasting Buddha replica gifted to Bai Dinh Pagoda, Vietnam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A meticulously crafted replica of the revered Fasting Buddha, an iconic Gandhara-era masterpiece dating back to the 2nd century, was formally handed over to Bai Dinh Pagoda, Vietnam’s largest Buddhist temple.

The gift was given by Ambassador of Pakistan Kohdayar Marri in a landmark event symbolizing cultural and spiritual solidarity between Pakistan and Vietnam, Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Saturday, said in a press release.

Ambassador Kohdayar Marri, during the ceremony, emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to preserving Buddhist heritage and fostering intercultural dialogue.

“This gift reflects Pakistan’s rich heritage, respect for all faiths and our shared vision of peace. Tolerance and respect is the essence of islam, and such exchanges reinforce diplomacy and harmony," he said.

The original Fasting Siddhartha statue, discovered in Sikri, Pakistan and housed in Lahore Museum, depicts Prince Siddhartha’s profound austerity in pursuit of enlightenment.

“The replica, gifted by the Government of Pakistan, embodies values of discipline, resilience, and interfaith harmony,” it was added.

The event commenced with sacred prayers led by the Secretary General of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, who blessed the statue at the Pakistani Embassy before its journey to Ninh Binh.

At Bai Dinh Pagoda, the statue was received by Most Venerable Thich Minh Quang in a traditional Buddhist ritual, attended by senior Vietnamese officials, religious leaders, and dignitaries.

Venerable Thich Minh Quang hailed the gesture as a beacon of inter-religious goodwill, promoting mutual understanding between Pakistan and Vietnam.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for enduring friendship between the two nations.