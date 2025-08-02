Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana commences Independence fortnight activities

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) In light of the announcement by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, to celebrate a two-week Independence Day commemoration from August 1st to August 14th, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana has officially launched a series of activities across its constituent institutions. These events are being held under the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies have already been held at all affiliated colleges. As part of the ongoing celebrations, the Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation organized a graceful event today, which featured passionate speeches delivered by students and faculty.

Addressing the audience, the speakers remarked, “August 14 is not just a date—it is the day that defines our national identity, earned through the sacrifices of our forefathers. Pakistan is not merely a geographical entity, but the embodiment of our collective hopes, dreams, and sacrifices.

”

Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Director of the Institute of Physiotherapy, emphasized the role of youth in nation-building, stating, “The youth must shape the destiny of Pakistan by learning from the past, acting responsibly in the present, and envisioning a better future.” He added, “To love Pakistan is to embrace peace, hope, and dignity.”

At the conclusion of the event, students, faculty, and university staff participated in a tree plantation drive organized by the administration of Chandka Medical College as part of the Independence Day Green Campaign.

Trees were planted by Registrar Prof. Dr. Fahd Gibran Siyal, Director of Physiotherapy Dr. Mukesh Kumar, and Vice Principal of Chandka Medical College Dr. Fauzia Chandio. It was further announced that daily plantation activities will be conducted at all university-run institutions until August 14.

Chief Security Officer Sultan Ahmed Bhutto and CMC Administrator Waheed Zaman were also present at the occasion.