Housing Ministry initiates 'Digital Public-Private Dialogue' to invite experts, general public feedback on Draft National

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Ministry of Housing and Works has launched a Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) on the Government of Pakistan’s digital platform digitaldialogue.gov.pk, to seek nationwide feedback on the Draft National Housing Policy 2025.

The Draft National Housing Policy 2025 was introduced earlier in the month of March this year. The policy envisions a people-centric, inclusive, and sustainable housing framework aimed at addressing the housing needs of all segments of society, with a strong focus on affordability, urban planning reforms, public-private partnerships, and climate-resilient development.

With this digital initiative, the Ministry intends to invite all citizens and stakeholders to be part of this important national dialogue to shape a housing policy that reflects collective aspirations.

To ensure transparency, broad-based participation, and ease of access, the Ministry is engaging the public through a digital consultation platform, in collaboration with the National Information Technology board (NITB).

Citizens, urban experts, developers, civil society organizations, academia, and all other stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft and submit their views.

The Public-Private Dialogue has been hosted for easier and wider public access. It will be available for the next twenty days on https://digitaldialogue.gov.pk for digital feedback. On this link, visitors will be able to submit their opinions and feedback after signing up. It can be accessed by using the code: b68692f0.

For further information, the Policy & Planning Wing of the Ministry of Housing and Works can be contacted during official working hours on telephone number 051-9217156 or via email at [email protected].