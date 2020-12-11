UrduPoint.com
Gang Of Car Lifters Busted; Fake Invoices And 10 Vehicles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Gang of Car lifters busted; fake invoices and 10 vehicles recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of car lifters comprising five members and recovered fake invoices and ten vehicles from them worth Rs. 30 million, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, a special team headed by In-Charge ACLC Fiaz Ahmed Ranjha succeeded to arrest five car thieves identified as Farhad, Ali, Waseem, Shehbaz and Iqba. Police team recovered ten vehicles worth Rs. 30 million, devices used in tempering vehicles, fake stamps of various showrooms and invoices from them.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that they used to temper the chassis and engine numbers of new vehicles through device and later sell them at market through preparing fake invoices.

They got these tempered vehicles registered at Excise and Taxation Offices of Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad. After getting the complete details, police team is making effort to recover the fake registered vehicles.

The vehicles recovered from these gangsters have been found stolen from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and their registration numbers are as follows: ADP-013 (Corolla), AMZ-423 (Atlas), ES-502 (Corolla), AKU-684 (Atlas), RX-697 (Vigo), SLO-7212 (Cultus), EZ-949 (Corolla), APC-024 (Atlas) and two other Corolla cars.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.

