GB Chief Minister Refutes Allegations On Elections' Transparency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:04 PM

GB Chief Minister refutes allegations on elections' transparency

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Caretaker GB Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan Wednesday refuted allegations leveled by some political parties on the transparency of elections being held in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on November 15.

Flanked by Chief Secretary Khurram Agha, he told the media that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

He said the code of conduct was formulated in consultation with all the political parties as three all parties conferences were held to make the election process transparent.

Some 95 notices had been issued to different political parties on violation of code of conduct, and the Pakistan Peoples Party was on top of the list.

The chief minister said the GB government was extending full support to the Election Commission for conducting smooth and transparent elections.

