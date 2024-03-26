Open Menu

GB Freelancers Association Concluded Four Day “GBFA Freelancing Bootcamp Baltistan"

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM

GB Freelancers Association concluded four day “GBFA Freelancing Bootcamp Baltistan"

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) GB Freelancers Association concluded the four day “GBFA Freelancing Bootcamp Baltistan” with great success at the Government Girls Inter College Khaplu, in district Ghanche of Baltistan region on Friday.

The event was a joint effort between GBFA, and The Aga Khan Rural Support Programme - AKRSP Pakistan, and technical support was provided by the Special Communication Organization and NEEDS Online.

Total 840 youth, professionals, college and university students participated the four days camps held in district Skardu, Shigar, Kharmang and Ghanche.

The closing day witnessed active participation from more than 200 youths and college students. Top Rated freelancers and mentors from GBFA imparted essential skills to the participants, covering topics such as freelancing fundamentals, niche analysis, profile creation and optimization, client communication, and safeguarding against online scams.

While speaking to the camp, GBFA President Mr. Ghulam Rehman extended gratitude to AKRSP for their support in youth development initiatives and skill development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral. He also expressed appreciation to the SCO for supporting freelancers in GB and acknowledged the continued technical support from NeedsOnline to GBFA.

Dr. Sna Ullah, Area Manager AKRSP, commended GBFA's efforts in empowering the youth across Gilgit-Baltistan and highlighted AKRSP's initiatives to youth empowerment and entrepreneurship in district Ghanche.

Manager Work and Entrepreneurship AKRSP Mr. Ghulam Muhammad thanked the GBFA leadership and mentors for their dedication to the youth of Baltistan.

