LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :A moment of great pride for the faculty and students of Government College University Lahore as the research carried out by their Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has led to a legislation on the welfare of senior citizens in Pakistan.

According to a GCU spokesman, the research project titled "Moving from the Margins: Promoting and Protecting the Rights of Older Persons in Pakistan", led by Prof Zaidi, provided the essential data that fed into the drafting of the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill passed by the National Assembly Pakistan this week on Monday.

The treasury and opposition members of the National Assembly joined hands to pass the Bill moved by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari. After approval from the National Assembly and Senate, the bill would be sent to the president for signing into law.

The human rights related bill proposes the establishment of a senior citizens council and an old-age home. According to the bill, the division concerned will establish and maintain an old age-home to be known as Darul Shafqat at an accessible place to accommodate indigent senior citizens of Islamabad.

"The bill aims to socially and economically protect the senior citizens of Islamabad. In this respect, it aims to establish a fund for these senior citizens. It also creates a council, including members from all relevant departments of the government that shall ensure that all possible steps and acts are taken to provide for the wellbeing, comfort and dignity of these senior citizens," read the bill.

After the approval from the National Assembly, Rabiya Javeri Agha, the former federal secretary for human rights, tweeted a congratulation message, saying that "a special credit to Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and British Council Pakistan for their research on old age in Pakistan.

" "This report provided essential data that fed into the drafting of this legislation," Rabiya Javeri revealed.

In 2019, the British Council in Pakistan identified that the problems faced by older persons are a matter of urgency in Pakistan. It, therefore, commissioned the research project titled Moving from the Margins: Promoting and Protecting the Rights of Older Persons in Pakistan. The project is carried out by a NGO led by Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi in collaboration with international consultants. The findings and recommendations of the research project provided essential data that fed into the drafting of this human rights bill.

Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi said: "I feel very proud that my research on Pakistan's older population has led to a Legislative Law on senior citizens. I am proud of the 'societal impact' created by this research I wish to see this aspect gaining momentum in the work of our researchers at Government College University Lahore"The vice chancellor quoted his research report, saying Pakistan's older population, which reached 12.5 million in 2019, would double by 2030 and would reach close to 40 million by 2050. "It is therefore imperative that the country responds urgently to the most critical needs of its older people " he said.

The academic staff of GCU congratulated Prof Zaidi, saying that "he's leading them right from the front".