GCUF Invites Applications For Admission In Various Programmes

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

GCUF invites applications for admission in various programmes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited applications for admission in various morning and replica programs at its sub-campuses Chiniot, Hafizabad, Sammundri, Layyah and Sahiwal.

A spokesman for the university said here on Monday that admission at Chiniot Sub-Campus was available in BS (4-years) programs including BBA, English Literature, Mathematics, Sociology and Computer Science whereas the admission at Hafizabad Sub-Campus would be granted in BS (4-years) programs including BBA, Eglish Literature, Mathematics, Commerce and Economics.

Similarly, the admission at Sammundri Sub-Campus was available in BS (4-years) programmes, including BBA, Computer Science and English Literature while admission at Sub-Campus Layyah would be granted in BS (4-years) programs including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, BBA, Computer Science, Information Technology, Human Nutrition & Dietetics, food Science & Technology, DPT, Sociology, Software Engineering, BSc Civil Engineering Technology, BSc Mechanical Engineering Technology, BSc Electrical Engineering Technology, Associate Degree Programs (2 years) including business Administration, Accounting & Finance, Food Science & Technology, Computer Science, Information Technology and Commerce, BS 5th Semester in Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, Commerce, Computer Science and Sociology, BS Bridging Semester in Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, Commerce, Computer Science and Sociology.

The admission at Sub-Campus Sahiwal was available in BS (four years) programmes, including Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Mathematics Physics, Food Science & Technology, Human Nutrition & Dietetics (HND), Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, BBA, BSc Civil Engineering Technology, BSc Mechanical Engineering Technology and BSc Electrical Engineering Technology, Associate Degree Programs (2 years) including Business Administration, Accounting & Finance, Food Science & Technology, Computer Science, BS 5th Semester in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, BS Bridging Semester in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science.

He said that admission prospectus was available on university website https://gcuf.edu.pk/admissions whereas the admission forms would be received up to October 31, 2022.

