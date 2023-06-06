GCWUF third convocation to be held on 23rd

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The third convocation of Government College Women University Faisalabad will be held here on June 23.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman is expected to grace the ceremony as a chief guest.

The spokesperson on Tuesday said preparations had been started to organize the convocation in a befitting manner.

The pass out students of various disciplines will be awarded with medals and degrees.

Meanwhile, the Government College Women University, Faisalabad has been ranked on 601 number among 800 universities in the impact ranking of universities 2023.

The university had attained the eighth number in all public sector universities, third in globallywomen universities and also third in women universities in Pakistan, the spokesperson added.