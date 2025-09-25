GCWUS Appreciates CM Punjab's Student Package For Flood Victims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Thursday appreciated Punjab Chief Minister's Special Relief Package for students of flood-hit-areas,calling it a student-friendly and timely initiative.
According to a university spokesperson, the relief package would help out the students from 10 flood-affected districts in continuing their education despite the devastation caused by the recent disaster.
"Under the special relief package, the Punjab Government has waived the first semester fees for students belonging to flood-hit areas," the spokesperson said. "Additionally, the admission fees for BS first-year students have also been waived."
He further stated that the government has extended the admission deadline by 20 days and granted a one-month extension for scholarship applications, making it easier for students to avail these opportunities.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt
Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28.
TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..
With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Montenegro in New York
Over 100 countries announce new national climate action plans at high-level summ ..
Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights modernity as key to preserving h ..
Drones disrupt flights at second Danish airport in week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCWUS appreciates CM Punjab's student package for flood victims2 minutes ago
-
Speeding van overturns near Chakri road, nine injured22 minutes ago
-
Dr Tahir Ullah Jan appointed as controller of examinations, BISE Kohat22 minutes ago
-
Students showcase Islamic history at Seerat exhibition 2025 at PMC22 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt37 minutes ago
-
Speeding leads to fatal crash on M4 near Khanewal, 3 dead42 minutes ago
-
585 feeders restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division42 minutes ago
-
Family of three killed in Baldia cylinder explosion2 hours ago
-
Advisor vows effective redressal of public complaints2 hours ago
-
Road accident claims life3 hours ago
-
Rajanpur to get flood survey from September 273 hours ago
-
Systemic neglect threatens to cripple Kashmir’s apple sector, Officer warns3 hours ago