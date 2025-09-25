Open Menu

GCWUS Appreciates CM Punjab's Student Package For Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Thursday appreciated Punjab Chief Minister's Special Relief Package for students of flood-hit-areas,calling it a student-friendly and timely initiative.

According to a university spokesperson, the relief package would help out the students from 10 flood-affected districts in continuing their education despite the devastation caused by the recent disaster.

"Under the special relief package, the Punjab Government has waived the first semester fees for students belonging to flood-hit areas," the spokesperson said. "Additionally, the admission fees for BS first-year students have also been waived."

He further stated that the government has extended the admission deadline by 20 days and granted a one-month extension for scholarship applications, making it easier for students to avail these opportunities.

