GDA delegation calls on Interim CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A delegation of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) called on the caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir here on Monday.

The delegation included Dr. Fahmida Mirza, Sardar Rahim, Irfanullah Marwat and Barrister Hasnain Mirza, a Spokesperson for the Sindh Chief Minister said. They discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting.