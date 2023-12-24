General elections: 388 candidates file nomination papers for PP seats, 135 for NA seats in Multan dist

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) As many as 388 candidates submitted their nomination papers on 12 seats of the Provincial Assembly and 135 candidates submitted their nomination papers on six seats of the National Assembly of the district for the general elections 2024.

On the last day, 103 candidates submitted their nomination papers.

A total of 364 male and 24 female candidates have filed their nomination papers for 12 PP seats. Likewise, 128 male and seven female candidates have filed nomination papers for six NA seats.

It's worth mentioning here that the 12 PP seats included PP-213, PP-214, PP-215, PP-216, PP-217, PP-218, PP- 219, PP-220,PP-221, PP-222, PP-223 and PP-224.

Similarly, six NA seats included NA-148, NA-149, NA-150, NA-151, NA-152 and NA-153.