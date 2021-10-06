General Faiz appointed as Commander Peshawar Corps: ISPR

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid who was serving as Director General Inter Services Intelligence (DG ISI) was posted as Commander Peshawar Corps, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Wednesda

RAWALPINDI, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid who was serving as Director General Inter Services Intelligence (DG ISI) was posted as Commander Peshawar Corps, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Wednesday.

The Military's media wing in a news release informed that Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer was posted as Commander Gujranwala Corps and Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir was posted as Quarter Master General (QMG).