Ghani Annoyed Over Delay In Distribution Of Assets Between Gomal, Agriculture Universities DI Khan

Published August 15, 2022

Ghani annoyed over delay in distribution of assets between Gomal, Agriculture universities DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Monday chaired a senate meeting and reviewed the progress in distribution of assets between Gomal University and Agriculture University DI Khan as per the decision of the provincial cabinet.

The acting governor expressed annoyance over delay in distribution of assets by Gomal University and said that the matter had been decided by Peshawar HighCourt and decisions of the previous meetings.

He rejected all the decisions taken by the Gomal University in its 111th, 113th and 119th syndicate meetings and canceled leasing of 1000 Kanal land to Agriculture University.

Ghani said that several meetings of the committee established by the Provincial Cabinet were held to settle the dispute; however the decisions of Vice Chancellor Gomal University in the syndicate meetings remained controversial and delayed the matter.

It was decided that the KP Acting Governor would himself monitor the matters of distribution of assets between the two varsities in district DI Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that Gomal University was making the matter more controversial and creating hurdles in establishment of Agriculture University in DIKhan.

The meeting was held here at Governor House and was attended by provincial minister for Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Secretary Higher Education, Rashid Paindakhel, Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed and others.

