Global Peace Hinges On IIOJK's Freedom: Jamal Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Syed Jamal Shah on Monday said that the dream of global peace hinged on the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Syed Jamal Shah on Monday said that the dream of global peace hinged on the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
Talking to Pakistan Television news, the minister said,"Millions of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom, and their only demand is that they should be given the right to self-determination."
Shah affirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stood unwaveringly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for the right to self-determination.
He underlined the need of promoting the arts and crafts of Palestinian and Kashmiri artists as an expression of solidarity with them.
Recent Stories
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore
Digital agency behind Poonam Panday’s death rumours apologizes
Pakistan Embassy holds tree plantation to commemorate Turkish quake victims
Arrangements finalized as over 26.9 million voters to elect 191 legislators from ..
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi
Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024
Police flag marches for election security
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders4 minutes ago
-
PMML holds Kashmir solidarity meeting, rallies3 hours ago
-
Arrangements finalized as over 26.9 million voters to elect 191 legislators from Sindh: PEC3 hours ago
-
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi3 hours ago
-
Police flag marches for election security3 hours ago
-
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day3 hours ago
-
LPC vows to voice for IIOJK people at every forum4 hours ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day4 hours ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day4 hours ago
-
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered4 hours ago
-
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity4 hours ago
-
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day4 hours ago