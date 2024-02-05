Open Menu

Global Peace Hinges On IIOJK's Freedom: Jamal Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Syed Jamal Shah on Monday said that the dream of global peace hinged on the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

Talking to Pakistan Television news, the minister said,"Millions of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom, and their only demand is that they should be given the right to self-determination."

Shah affirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stood unwaveringly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

He underlined the need of promoting the arts and crafts of Palestinian and Kashmiri artists as an expression of solidarity with them.

