Gomal University holds MPhil, PhD entry tests

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) ::The Gomal University Sunday held entry tests for admission in MPhil and PhD programs in different subjects through National Testing Service (NTS).

Director Admission Professor Dr M Saddiq, Principal Wensam College Prof Dr Saeed and other high officials of the university were present during the entry tests.

A total 1361 students applied for MPhil program in different subjects while 29 for PhD program. Following the COVID-19 SOPs the test was held in three parts, said Director Admission.

He said last year 79 students applied for MPhil and 98 for PhD however the application process remained very encouraging this year due to policies of Vice Chancellor of the university.

He said the classes for MPhil and PhD programs would start as per the already announced schedule.