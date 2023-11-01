Open Menu

Google Doodle Pays Tributes To Celebrated Puppeteer Known For ‘Uncle Sargam’ Character

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Farooq Qaisar better known as ‘Uncle Sargam’ captured the affection of a large number of children and adults, establishing itself as a famous figure in households across Pakistan in the late 70s

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Farooq Qaisar better known as 'Uncle Sargam' captured the affection of a large number of children and adults, establishing itself as a famous figure in households across Pakistan in the late 70s.

A puppet character that first appeared in the Pakistani children's television show Kaliyan, aired on ptv in 1976.

Uncle Sargam was created and voiced by the award-winning puppeteer and television director Farooq Qaiser.

Google paid tribute to the legendary puppeteer, artist, and writer Farooq Qaiser with 'Uncle Sargam' doodle on Wednesday.

Farooq Qaiser received widespread recognition for his contributions to both education and entertainment.

He was best known as the creator of the iconic puppet character "Uncle Sargam," which left an indelible mark on the hearts of both children and adults throughout Pakistan.

His talent as a show writer and puppet maker led him to the children's television series "Akkar Bakkar" in 1971, and later his 'Kaliyan' introduced him as a great entertainer and educator.

He was honoured with numerous awards, including the Presidential Pride of Performance in 1993, the title of "master puppeteer" by Unicef in 1997, and the PTV Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

