Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2024 | 04:43 PM

Google established the Google Trends Pakistan General Election page in an effort to provide easy access to this information for both the general public and media outlets.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) Google on Tuesday introduced a dedicated Google Trends page focused on the fast approaching general elections in Pakistan.

Google made this announcement in an official statement.

"The tool simply highlights the search interests of individuals regarding specific topics at a local level over a period of time. A surge in a particular search query does not imply that a political party is 'more popular' or 'winning,’” stated Google.

Google emphasized that the charts available on the trends page can be embedded on any website, and they will continue to be updated even after being incorporated into an outlet's site.

The other tools showcase the prominent search queries, topics, and interests related to the political parties participating in the elections. The page also offers insights into the top-searched election-related subjects in various regions, including aspects such as the economy, taxes, and wages, among others, according to the technology company.

Google, however, made it clear that the page functions as a tool reflecting people's search behavior and is not a “poll or survey,” and therefore, it does not indicate voting intentions.

