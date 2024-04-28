Open Menu

PML-N Committed To Resolve Economic Challenges: Rana

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 08:50 PM

PML-N committed to resolve economic challenges: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the party's was committed to steer the country out of economic challenges and towards a brighter future.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N came into power in most critical situation and now it was trying to drag out Pakistan from the crisis.

PML-N had track record of delivering to the nation, he added.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that Imran Khan adopted undemocratic attitude lacking democratic values.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

21 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

21 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

21 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

21 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

21 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

21 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

21 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan