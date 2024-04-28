PML-N Committed To Resolve Economic Challenges: Rana
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the party's was committed to steer the country out of economic challenges and towards a brighter future.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N came into power in most critical situation and now it was trying to drag out Pakistan from the crisis.
PML-N had track record of delivering to the nation, he added.
Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that Imran Khan adopted undemocratic attitude lacking democratic values.
