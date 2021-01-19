Government chalking out best economic policies for country, says PM aide

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on political affairs, Malik Amir Dogar Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government devising best economic policies besides getting nation rid of menace of corruption.

He said that the industries got relief in electricity tariff for first time in country's history which will bring positive impact on economy.

In a statement issued here, he stated that Multan will be a changed city after completion of various development projects.

Some of the projects are in pipeline, he said adding that spirit of uplifting city runs into his blood.

Dogar said that his father Malik Salauddin Dogar worked a lot for city's development and he was following his footprints.

A number of health, education, sewage and infrastructure projects are underway, the SAPM said and added that extension of MIKD, CPEIC, construction of Nishtar-II, completion of safe city, building of auditorium in Radio Pakistan Multan, establishment of modern E-Library, pavilion at International Football Stadium at Qasim Fort and some other projects were being completed, he informed.

Million of rupees have been earmarked for a new block at Government Emerson College.