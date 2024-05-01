Open Menu

Government Committed To Serve Labourers At All Cost: Rana Sana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Government committed to serve labourers at all cost: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday expressed the government's unwavering commitment to serving the workers at all costs.

Speaking to a private news channel, he paid tribute to labourers on their special day, acknowledging their invaluable contributions in serving the nation.

He said that the government was fully dedicated to uplifting the labourer community and ensuring they receive their rightful dues.

Recognizing the need for improvement in labour conditions, he affirmed the government's determination to address any deficiencies.

He emphasized the need for effective action by labour unions in advocating for labour rights, urging them to work collaboratively with the government.

Regarding his appointment as an advisor, he said that the cabinet finalization process was ongoing, and further appointments may be made in the coming days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rana SanaUllah May All Government Cabinet Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

5 minutes ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

4 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

4 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

6 hours ago
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

7 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

8 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

9 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

10 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan