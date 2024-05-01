Government Committed To Serve Labourers At All Cost: Rana Sana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday expressed the government's unwavering commitment to serving the workers at all costs.
Speaking to a private news channel, he paid tribute to labourers on their special day, acknowledging their invaluable contributions in serving the nation.
He said that the government was fully dedicated to uplifting the labourer community and ensuring they receive their rightful dues.
Recognizing the need for improvement in labour conditions, he affirmed the government's determination to address any deficiencies.
He emphasized the need for effective action by labour unions in advocating for labour rights, urging them to work collaboratively with the government.
Regarding his appointment as an advisor, he said that the cabinet finalization process was ongoing, and further appointments may be made in the coming days.
