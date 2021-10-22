UrduPoint.com

Governor Chairs Meeting, Discuss Ongoing Electricity Schemes In PK 70, 71

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Governor chairs meeting, discuss ongoing electricity schemes in PK 70, 71

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Friday chaired a meeting to discuss electricity supply schemes underway in suburban areas of Peshawar including PK 70 and PK 71.

Chairing the meeting governor directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and solarization of mosques and seminaries in these areas.

He also directed to expedite and complete solarization of seminaries.

On the occasion, Governor was briefed about work on new schemes is under in PK 70 and 71 to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 167.7 million.

It was told that process to install new poles and transformers under ongoing schemes would be completed very soon.

Officials of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization also informed the meeting about conversion of mosques to solar energy.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Electricity (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million PK-70 PK-71

Recent Stories

Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme an ..

Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme announced

11 minutes ago
 32 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized in fais ..

32 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

11 minutes ago
 Suspected poacher killed by elephants in South Afr ..

Suspected poacher killed by elephants in South Africa

11 minutes ago
 Fire kills 16 at Russian explosives factory

Fire kills 16 at Russian explosives factory

11 minutes ago
 Australian Paia'aua extends Toulon stay

Australian Paia'aua extends Toulon stay

14 minutes ago
 England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022 - ..

England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022 - ECB

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.