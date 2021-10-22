Governor chairs meeting, discuss ongoing electricity schemes in PK 70, 71

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Friday chaired a meeting to discuss electricity supply schemes underway in suburban areas of Peshawar including PK 70 and PK 71.

Chairing the meeting governor directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and solarization of mosques and seminaries in these areas.

He also directed to expedite and complete solarization of seminaries.

On the occasion, Governor was briefed about work on new schemes is under in PK 70 and 71 to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 167.7 million.

It was told that process to install new poles and transformers under ongoing schemes would be completed very soon.

Officials of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization also informed the meeting about conversion of mosques to solar energy.