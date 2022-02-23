UrduPoint.com

Governor For 100 Per Cent Redressal Of Plaints On PM's Citizen Portal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said more than 97 per cent of 32,109 complaints from Punjab regarding Federal departments had been resolved on the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal.

Chairing a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he directed all federal departments to ensure 100 per cent redressal of the public complaints, adding that serving the masses was the sole responsibility of civil servants and political leadership.

The meeting was attended by the provincial heads of federal departments and regional officers to review redressal of public grievances regarding the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal. Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor, Special Secretary to Governor Punjab Omer Saeed, chief executives of Sui Gas, NADRA, WAPDA, Higher education Department, Accountant General, Benazir Income Support, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, State Life Insurance Corporation and provincial heads of 26 federal departments attended the meeting.

The governor was briefed that during the last three months, a total of 32,109 complaints were received from Punjab regarding federal departments, out of which 31,565 complaints had been settled while 544 complaints are delayed because of various judicial matters and other reasons.

The governor also appreciated the initiative of NADRA Regional Head Office to set up a state-of- the-art facilitation center in Lahore for issuance of inheritance/succession certificate and gave strict instructions to all departments to ensure timely action for resolving public grievances.

Chaudhry Sarwar said problems faced in over-billing and installation of electricity meters of people should be rectified immediately. He said no obstacle would be tolerated in providing relief to people. It was a responsibility of all government agencies to facilitate people instead of creating problems for them.

Governor Sarwar said:" The Prime Minister's Portal is a historic programme for redressal of complaints of people,adding that:" We are bringing transparency and merit in the institutions and for the first time in history the institutions are being cleansed of political interference."The governor expressed satisfaction over the performance of the departments with regard to theCitizen Portal and commended the departments and officers who had shown good performance.

