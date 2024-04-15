Governor for taking bold decision to develop universities of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday said that the self-sufficiency and educational development of all the public sector universities of Balochistan require us to take bold decisions for academic and administrative development.

He expressed these views while talking to Vice Chancellor of University of Balochistan Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Bazai, Vice Chancellor of University of Loralai Dr. Ehsanullah Kakar, Vice Chancellor of Khuzdar Engineering University Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and Vice Chancellor of Turbat University at Governor House Quetta while discussing to Chancellor Professor Jan Muhammad Baloch in a separate meeting.

Regarding higher education in the province, the Governor said that we all have great responsibilities to provide a new version of the future with understanding and consultation to make our higher education institutions stable and self-sufficient.

He also directed all concerned Vice Chancellors of Public Sector Universities to ensure adherence to merit in appointment and promotion and go to different classes while studying.

Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that Governor Balochistan made it clear in blunt words that the achievement of big goals could be made possible with great determination saying that the time has come for us to rise above petty personal interests and adopt national thinking and approach.

He said that the university was not just an educational and research institution, but the lives of our future generations were also connected with the existing universities.

Therefore, a comprehensive strategy has to be formulated to determine our national priorities and to solve the financial, administrative and teaching problems of universities on a permanent basis, he said.

The Governor said that just as we had organized the all vice chancellors conference, very soon consultations would be held with all relevant officials for the practical implementation of the future road map provided at the end of the last conference.

He said that the financial problems of public sector universities, especially the non-payment of salaries, have been contacted at the Federal and provincial levels.

He expected that they would also play their full role for the permanent solution of the problems faced.