Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali hands over 11 buses to various educational institutions

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali handed over 11 buses to various educational institutes including girls' colleges, schools for blinds and Special Education Complex for special children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali handed over 11 buses to various educational institutes including girls' colleges, schools for blinds and Special education Complex for special children.

The buses were handed over to educational institutions during a ceremony held here in Governor's House on Tuesday.

Besides, members of the caretaker provincial cabinet Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, Sawal Nazir Advocate, Fazl Elahi, Salma Begum, Malik Mehr Elahi, and Rehmat Salam Khattak, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Social Welfare and other authorities were present on the occasion.

Four buses were handed over to Intercity Girls College Shahi Bagh, 4 to City District Government Women's College, 1 bus each to Government school for Blinds GT Road Peshawar, Government School for Blinds Gulbahar and Special Education Complex Hayatabad.

The Governor on this occasion had not only invited 500 students and special children of the concerned educational institutions to the Governor's House, rather also served fast food and juices to these children.

On this occasion, the joy of the students particularly of the special children was palpable. They posed for pictures with the governor and paid tribute to him for providing buses and meeting their demands considering their difficulties. They also thanked the governor for his excellent hospitality and arrangement of their visit to the Governor's House.

After handing over the keys of the 11 buses to the heads of the said educational institutions, the governor made all the students and special children sit in the same buses and left the Governor's House respectfully.

On this occasion, the professors of the Government Girls Colleges and the teachers of the schools for Blinds and Special Education Complex thanked Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and said that for the first time, the students of the Girls' Colleges and special children have come to the Governor's House wherein they were given buses and wonderful hospitality the students of their institutions.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that he considers the provision of facilities to educational institutions and special children as his duty to take special care of them. He said that after assuming the office of the governor, he made the special children as his special guests in the Governor's House.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the governor said that as a constitutional head of the province, serving every individual and all sectors is his duty to solve their problems.

He said that Peshawar is bearing the burden of the people from all parts of the province, saying he has already played a role in the rehabilitation of the infrastructure, repair, maintenance of roads, and abolition of water, power and resolution of other problems and will continue his role in future too.