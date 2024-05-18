Governor KP Meets Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday met with Federal Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.
Various issues including increasing investment opportunities in the province, ongoing projects under the management of the Ministry of Communications were discussed in the meeting.
Various suggestions for creating employment opportunities in KP were also considered.
Federal Minister Abdul Halim Khan also congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the post of Governor.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said, "In KP, there are vast opportunities for private companies to work in the mineral and tourism sector."
He said, "The natural resources of the province, especially the merged districts, can be used properly to create employment for the local and talented people of KP".
