Open Menu

Governor KP Meets Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Governor KP meets Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday met with Federal Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

Various issues including increasing investment opportunities in the province, ongoing projects under the management of the Ministry of Communications were discussed in the meeting.

Various suggestions for creating employment opportunities in KP were also considered.

Federal Minister Abdul Halim Khan also congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the post of Governor.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said, "In KP, there are vast opportunities for private companies to work in the mineral and tourism sector."

He said, "The natural resources of the province, especially the merged districts, can be used properly to create employment for the local and talented people of KP".

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Abdul Aleem Khan Faisal Karim Kundi Post Employment

Recent Stories

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

2 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

2 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

4 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

13 hours ago
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

13 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

13 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

13 hours ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

13 hours ago
 Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

14 hours ago
 First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan