Governor pays tribute to Martyrs at "Youm-e- Shujda" ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of the nation are the pride of Pakistan, and their sacrifices will forever remain a shining chapter in the country’s history.

He expressed these views while addressing a solemn “Youm-e-Shuhada” (Martyrs' Day) ceremony held here at Governor House, as part of the 14-day “Marka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi” celebrations.

Governor Kamran Tessori emphasized that this day holds immense significance as it brings the nation together with the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the country. “We are united in your grief. The sacrifices of your sons have made Pakistan more secure,” he said.

The Consul General of Turkiye, Cemal Sangu, was the chief guest at the ceremony. Families of martyrs, senior MQM leaders including Dr. Farooq Sattar and Anees Qaimkhani, and other distinguished citizens were also in attendance.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori presented commemorative shields to the families of the martyrs in recognition of their loved ones’ heroism. The ceremony also featured a spectacular fireworks display, adding a celebratory spirit to the tribute.

Speaking on the nation’s defence, Governor Tessori remarked, “May 10 was a day of historic defeat for India. Despite its aggression against our civilian population, our brave Army, Air Force, and Navy delivered such a strong response that the world took notice.”

He proudly highlighted that Pakistan downed five warplanes of an adversary five times its size, calling it a clear example of the country’s strength and resolve.

To further elevate the spirit of independence, he announced that iconic artists like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, and Ali Zafar will be invited to perform at upcoming events being organized at the Governor House as part of the ongoing independence festivities.