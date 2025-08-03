District Council Chairman Pledges Support For Education Reforms
Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 08:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) District Council Sukkur Chairman, Syed Kumail Haider Shah on Sunday met with a delegation from the Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) and praised their proposals for improving the education system.
The proposals included eliminating copying culture, enhancing the educational environment, and organizing events to encourage students.
GSTA District Sukkur President, Shahzad Abbasi, highlighted the organization's efforts to eliminate copying culture, improve education standards, and promote discipline in government educational institutions.
He emphasized the importance of respect and dignity between teachers and students.
Syed Kamil Haider Shah assured the delegation that the District Council would fully cooperate with GSTA's initiatives, recognizing the importance of education for progress. He appreciated GSTA's efforts and pledged support for their endeavors.
The meeting was attended by Taluka Education Officer Sukkur, Muhammad Asif Rafiq, and other officials.
