Police Foil Robbery Attempt In Sukkur, Two Suspects Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 08:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A police team thwarted a robbery attempt in the jurisdiction of A Section Police Station near Barrage Colony here on Sunday. When the police spotted the suspects, they opened fire, leading to a confrontation. During the chase, one suspect was injured, and another was apprehended with a master key.

The injured suspect was identified as Mashooq Ali Abro, while the other suspect was identified as Muhammad Yunus Behan. The police recovered a TT pistol with bullets from the injured suspect and a master key from the other.

The arrested suspects were wanted in multiple serious cases, including theft, robbery, and police encounters. The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital, while a search operation is underway to apprehend the other two suspects who fled the scene.

SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan, has commended the police team for their bravery and professionalism. He has announced a reward and appreciation certificate for the team. The police are working to gather more information about the suspects' criminal records from various districts and police stations.

