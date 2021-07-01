Governor Punjab inaugurates 'Palestine Society' in GCU

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday inaugurated "Palestine Society" at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore during a solemn ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday inaugurated "Palestine Society" at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore during a solemn ceremony. The founding of Palestine Society is meant to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Vice Chancellor GCU Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi, faculty and a large number of students were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Palestinians were faced with worst form of terrorism when they were being butchered at their own land, adding that the Jews who killed innocent people were also terrorist.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, linking terrorism with Muslims was hypocrisy, adding, "Islam teaches love, peace and brotherhood while, in islam, killing one person is akin to killing all of mankind." He said the world must recognize that terrorists had no religion, stressing the Jews who martyred innocent worshipers in Masjid Al-Aqsa were also terrorists.

"Until Kashmir and Palestine issues are resolved, the dream of peace in the world will never be realized", he said.

Responding to a question, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the world community had urged the United States not to wage a war in Afghanistan but the United States never paid heed. He said, today, USA was withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, adding that the United States should not try to form a government of its choice in Afghanistan as this would make the situation worse again.

He further said Pakistan had suffered the most due to the US war in Afghanistan. "The question arises, will the Afghan Taliban remain silent, if Pakistan allows US military to operate bases on its soil for attacking Afghans", he said.

He said the United States wanted to pitch Pakistan against the Afghans, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would make decision in national interest. He said Pakistan had decided in principle not to give bases to the US.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan had always supported peace and the government desired better relations with India but it was not possible till the resolution of Kashmir issue. He said the resolution of Kashmir issue was only possible by bringing all stakeholders, Kashmiris, Pakistan and India to the negotiating table.

The Vice Chancellor GCU Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said hearts of Pakistani and Palestinian people beat together, adding that 220 million Pakistanis stood united with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He said the international institutions should take notice of the terrorism being committed against the people of Palestine and the Palestinians be given freedom.