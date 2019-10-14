UrduPoint.com
Governor Rule Can Be Imposed As Last Resort: Khalid Maqbool

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Governor rule can be imposed as last resort: Khalid Maqbool

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Monday said everyone has the right to protest in a democracy, however pointed that the constitution also provided for Governor's rule, as the last resort.

Talking to the media after attending the 33rd annual conference of the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) 2019 at local hotel, he said that every one has the right to stage a protest. He said one should only limit oneself to the mandate he has been given. He said the prevailing circumstances should be duly considered before initiating any march as the government was striving hard to raise Kashmir issue at international level.

It was time to show solidarity with innocent Kashmiris and expose Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he said.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said when the incumbent government came into power, it had to face a number of challenges including inflation and the government has been working day and night to address all challenges.

To a question, he said that Karachi's mandate could not be changed as it contributed 65 percent share to the revenue of the country.

Earlier, addressing the conference,the minister appreciated the role of AAOU in promoting telecommunication education worldwide and said that this organization can play an effective role in promoting IT sector in Pakistan.

The minister said that there was a need to learn from experiences of other countries to advance telecommunication and IT education in Pakistan, adding that 5G technology was being introduced in the country which would further enable the users to swiftly access the internet.

IT Federal Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddique, Virtual University Rector Naeem Tariq, representatives of various universities from Philippines, Malaysia, China, Turkey and others.

