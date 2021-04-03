UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh For Payment Of Compensation To Plane Crash Victims At The Earliest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:58 PM

Governor Sindh for payment of compensation to plane crash victims at the earliest

The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Saturday, asked PIA to expedite process of paying compensation to families of the Karachi plane crash victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Saturday, asked PIA to expedite process of paying compensation to families of the Karachi plane crash victims.

"The inordinate delay in payment of compensations to the unfortunate heirs of the victims of the air crash is indeed matter of great concern, as some of them may be in dire need of monetary support upon the loss of their bread winners", he remarked while presiding over a follow-up meeting with the families and legal heirs of the victims here at Governor's House.

The meeting was attended amongst others by DG, CAA; CEO, PIA; consultant, Ministry of Law; Senior Additional Director/ Head, Aircraft Accident Investigation board (AAIB); Director, NDMA and Company Secretary, NICL.

The governor urged upon CEO, PIA to meet their legal and contractual obligations to compensate those affected without further delay. "The amount of compensation should be ensured in accordance with the law of land and international standards", he added.

It was informed to the families of victims that the relevant authorities have been asked in black and white to comment/ reply in the light of concerns and reservations raised by them in last meeting.

The AAIB representative informed the meeting that transparent and impartial mechanism has been adopted to conduct inquiry into the matter. "The investigations need some more time to be concluded", he added.

The meeting discussed in details issue of signing of Release Deed Agreement (RDA) and it was decided that the Civil Aviation Authority will write a letter to Ministry of Law under reference relevant section(s) of Carriage by Air Act 2012, for legal opinion/ interpretation. The families expressed their satisfaction over the decision taken. The Governor Sindh asked CAA to initiate the process as early as possible.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the miseries of the heirs of the passengers killed in the PIA plane crash and the Federal government was trying its best to resolve the issues of the heirs with the coordination of PIA.

