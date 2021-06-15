UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh For Strengthening Pak-Iran Economic Ties

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:43 PM

Governor Sindh for strengthening Pak-Iran economic ties

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral trade, investment and promote economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral trade, investment and promote economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran. He said that Pakistan and Iran were two neighboring Muslim countries and they had great importance geographically.

Talking to the newly appointed Iranian Consul General in Karachi Hassan Nourian, who called on him at the Governor House here Tuesday, The Governor highlighted the need for further promoting cultural and social relations between the two countries. He further said that there were excellent opportunities for investment in Pakistan.

Talking to the Sindh Governor, the Iranian Consul General said that the two countries were linked by great historical and religious ties. "Relations with Pakistan are the result of mutual respect and sincerity", he added.

Issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

