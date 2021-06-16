UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Hails PAF's Air War College As Prestigious, Professional Institute

Wed 16th June 2021



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The convocation and graduation ceremony of No 34th Air War Course was held at Air War College Institute (AWCI), Karachi where Governor Sindh Imran Ismail hailed the War College as one of the highly prestigious and professional institute.

Governor Sindh was the chief guest at the occasion, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release received.

Addressing the graduating officers, Governor Sindh said, "PAF AWCI is indeed one of the highest and the most prestigious professional training institute where selected senior military officers are prepared to lead the joint military operations".

Imran added that the presence of Officers from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and allied air forces made this course an excellent platform to benefit from mutual experiences.

Later on, the chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating officers.

Apart from the three services of Pakistan, officers from nine allied countries were amongst the graduates.

PAF Air War College Institute is a premier academic entity of Pakistan Air Force, where senior and mid-level officers are trained in air power doctrine, strategy and employment for higher Command and Staff appointments.

