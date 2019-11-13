Govt college brings out annual journal in four languages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :"Al-Meezan", the annual journal of the Government College of Management Sciences, Peshawar, has been published in four languages.

Principal Professor M Shafiq Shahid was the patron-in-chief while Associate Professor Malik Arshad Hussain the chief editor of the magazine, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The write-ups were in English, Urdu, Pashto and Hindko languages.

The writings have been contributed mainly by the students, while some were by the faculty members. These were in prose and poetry forms.

The English Section's editor was Associate Professor Malik Arshad Hussain. He has a passion for literary pursuits, and composed poetry in English, urdu and Hindko languages.

Malik Arshad has to his credit four books in Urdu and Hindko languages.

He has translated the classic English poets' works into Hindko language. The publication was named "Daffodils See Motiyey Takk." His other publications were "Bajaur Key Phool", Rakaposhi Dee Chhaan and "Diary".

The Urdu Section has been edited by Associate Professor Muhammad Shuaib Khattak.

The contents cover 95 pages and were on a wide range of topics. One finds interesting pieces on the distinguished Urdu poets such as Josh Malihabadi, Bahadur Shah Zaffar, Sahir Ludhianvi, Parveen Shakir and Jaun Elia in this part of the journal.

The Pashto Section's editor was Associate Professor Jehanzeb Aadil. There were writings on great Pashto mystic poet Abdur Rahman Baba (1653- 1706) and warrior-poet, Khushal Khan Khattak (1613- 1689) along with several other pieces.

The messages of these poets have been highlighted through their ever-lasting poetry.

The write-up by Umair Ali on life in urban and rural areas was interesting. It draws a comparison between the two ways of living and interests those who have enjoyed the village life and greatly miss it while living in cities, for various reasons, away from their native towns.

The Hindko Section's editor was Abrar Ahmad, a lecturer. This part has write-ups on great Hindko Sufi poet, Sain Ahmad Ai (1842-1937), a known educationalist, broadcaster, satirist, from the walled city of Peshawar, Pitras Bukhari (Syed Ahmad Shah Bukhari), who was born here in 1898 and passed away in 1958.

There was a writing on Muhammad Yousaf Khan (screen name Dilip Kumar), the 97-year-old living cinema legend who was born into a Hindko-speaking Awan family in Peshawar on December 11, 1922. He is considered the greatest actors in the history of the subcontinent cinema.

There were two inspiring interviews in the journal for the students as these encompass the efforts made by two educationalists for improving the commerce education.

The "Al-Meezan" team has talked to Prof Muhammad Nadeem, Director-General of Commerce Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The professor from Nowshera, a gold medalist specializing in the accounting filed, has dwelt at the journey he has covered since his first appointment a lecturer in 1991 at the then Government Commerce College, Peshawar.

Prof M Shafiq Shahid, the principal of the Government College of Management Sciences, Peshawar has been interviewed as well.

The conversation with this journalist-turned academician from Tehkal Bala, Peshawar serves as a source of encouragement to those who have selected the commerce education to pursue careers.

Apart from contents in four languages, the current issue of "Al-Meezan", has 260 images that add to the attraction of the journal. There was a brief description of the cultural landmarks of Peshawar along with photographs.